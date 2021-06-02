CryptEx Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.54 million and $33,202.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.07 or 0.00049491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,478.24 or 0.99911105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00085813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.