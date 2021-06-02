CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $61,964,251 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

