Critical Review: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) versus Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 25.86% 7.73% 0.91% First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86%

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.71%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.25 $18.60 million $2.01 12.99 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.61 $20.32 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Territorial Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

