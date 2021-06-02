Critical Analysis: Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 1.08 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -59.63 Chuy’s $320.95 million 2.55 -$3.29 million $0.84 48.74

Chuy’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s 5.02% 9.28% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chuy’s 0 6 2 0 2.25

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.