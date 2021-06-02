Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

CRNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,471. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

