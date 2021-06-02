Credit Suisse Group Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 120,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

