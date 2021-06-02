Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

CMRE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

