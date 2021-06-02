Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

CMRE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

