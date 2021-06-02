Cosmo Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.