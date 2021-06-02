COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 29th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

