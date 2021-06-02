COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 29th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Shares of CICOF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.