Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Head to Head Analysis

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporate Resource Services and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.69

Corporate Resource Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences.

Corporate Resource Services Company Profile

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

