Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 3,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

