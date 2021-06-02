Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 3,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
