Contrasting Poshmark (POSH) and Its Competitors

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Poshmark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 210 1011 3104 59 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 37.70 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 8.43

Poshmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.52% -5.75% 0.61%

Summary

Poshmark peers beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

