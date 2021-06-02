Contrasting Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Cheetah Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 602.42 -$4.64 million N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.48 $63.87 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Media Group and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -1,852.80% -58.59% -37.52% Cheetah Mobile 27.16% 10.37% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Liquid Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.