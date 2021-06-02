Contrasting Fisker (FSR) & Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2589 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 96.27%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -33.50 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 40.94

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

