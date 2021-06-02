Contrasting All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Brands and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46% All For One Media N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wizard Brands and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Brands $4.52 million 2.05 -$1.94 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 141.32 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Wizard Brands has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Risk and Volatility

Wizard Brands has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 11.92, suggesting that its stock price is 1,092% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wizard Brands and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

All For One Media beats Wizard Brands on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

