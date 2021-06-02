Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Trading Down 0.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €120.88 ($142.21) and last traded at €120.90 ($142.24). 199,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.66 ($143.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a PE ratio of -31.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.