ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 3.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 44,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,297,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

