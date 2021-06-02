Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

