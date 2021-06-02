Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

