Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 29th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Stephens lowered Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of ESXB opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

