CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.81

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 51066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

