CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.81

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 51066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

