Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OILK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS OILK opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.