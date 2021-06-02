Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 917 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.