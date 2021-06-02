Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oxford Square Capital worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

