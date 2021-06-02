Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

PNOV stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

