Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,398,000. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.