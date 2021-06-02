Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.