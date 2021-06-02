Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of KORP opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.