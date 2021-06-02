Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

