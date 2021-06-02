Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 12,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,369. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.