Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

CMA stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

