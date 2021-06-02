Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

