Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,335,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

