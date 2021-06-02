CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $17.10 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.