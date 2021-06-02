Coastline Trust Co Sells 725 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

