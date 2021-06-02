Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $46,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $267,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,906,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 491,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $91,567,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

