CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

