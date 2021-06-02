Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLOV. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 584,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,225,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

