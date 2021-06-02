Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 394,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.