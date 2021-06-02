Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

