Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

