Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 216.67%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.