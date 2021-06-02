CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 5.04.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.