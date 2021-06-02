Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 572,100 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

