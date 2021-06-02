Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.86

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

