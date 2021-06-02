Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

