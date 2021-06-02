Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.
Clariant Company Profile
