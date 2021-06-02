Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Neutral

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.69.

IRTC stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

