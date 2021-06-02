CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

