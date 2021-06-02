CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

